Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:PTVCA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293. Protective Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.
Protective Insurance Company Profile
Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.
