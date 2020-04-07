Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PTVCA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 42 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.54. Protective Insurance has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $19.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson acquired 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,938.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

