Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Trading 15.2% Higher

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) traded up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.32 and last traded at $78.22, 334,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 285,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

