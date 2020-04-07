Pundi X (NPXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.14 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $29.14 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,328,006,047 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

