Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Shares of Pure Cycle stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,620. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $198.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 64,076 shares of company stock worth $581,258. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Read More: Preferred Stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.