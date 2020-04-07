Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Pure Cycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

PCYO stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 77,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. Pure Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $198.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 225,000 shares of Pure Cycle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,076 shares of company stock valued at $581,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.