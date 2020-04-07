Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 77,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,908. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

