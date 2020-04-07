Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PXS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 77,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $14.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.08. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

