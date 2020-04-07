Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PXS. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

PXS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 77,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.08. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

