QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.14% of QTS Realty Trust worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,653,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 939,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 778,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,239,000 after acquiring an additional 56,488 shares during the last quarter.

QTS traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. 855,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,357. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -724.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $63.84.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

