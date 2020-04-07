Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 3,191,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,148. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth $4,769,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

