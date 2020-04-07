Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. 3,191,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $20,668,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,039,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,977 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,359.0% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,461,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 1,361,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after buying an additional 1,291,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

