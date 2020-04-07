Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RARX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RARX remained flat at $$48.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.78. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $48.02.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $497,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,060.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,288 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $377,054.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,953 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

