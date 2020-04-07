RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

RADA Electronic Ind. stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 239,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,171. The stock has a market cap of $161.00 million, a P/E ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,074,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 546,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

