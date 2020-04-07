Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on METC. B. Riley upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ramaco Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.40.

METC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

