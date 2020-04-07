Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on METC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of METC stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.46. 32,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 135.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

