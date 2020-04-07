RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,414. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.54.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.