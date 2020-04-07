RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RBB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of RBB traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 79,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,783. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Kao bought 9,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 83,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

