RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RBB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 79,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,783. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $252.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Kao bought 9,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 64,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

