RChain Achieves Market Cap of $5.45 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. RChain has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $2,188.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RChain has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, OOOBTC and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.08 or 0.02587638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00204833 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bitinka, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitMart, ChaoEX, Kucoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

