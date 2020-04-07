Redmile Group, Llc Buys 50,000 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $460,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Redmile Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Redmile Group, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,050.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Redmile Group, Llc bought 39,300 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $446,841.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -4.85. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

