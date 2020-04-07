Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Trading Up 15.1%

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)’s stock price was up 15.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.54, approximately 694,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 754,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

