Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hellofresh (HFG)

Hellofresh (ETR: HFG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €16.30 ($18.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:HFG traded down €2.80 ($3.26) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €29.00 ($33.72). 1,158,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is €23.85 and its 200-day moving average is €19.51. Hellofresh SE has a one year low of €7.89 ($9.17) and a one year high of €32.10 ($37.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

