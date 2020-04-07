Restaurant Brands International (QSR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $76.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $79.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research.

3/25/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $71.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research.

2/13/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

QSR stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.79. 8,109,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

