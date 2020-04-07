Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading Up 12.8%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s share price was up 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.41, approximately 251,048 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 228,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.18% of Retractable Technologies worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

