Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)’s stock price rose 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.45, approximately 272,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 244,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

REVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rev Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $259.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Rev Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,288 shares in the company, valued at $318,608.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,660. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

