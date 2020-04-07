Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) rose 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.82, approximately 10,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 399,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

