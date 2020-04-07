RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Trading 14.9% Higher

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) traded up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.56, 1,289,358 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 804,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 32.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 192.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter.

About RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

