RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $7,329.12 or 0.99774219 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $428,537.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

