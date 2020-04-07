Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) rose 13% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $25.90, approximately 1,152,747 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,091,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Diez purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $465,125.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 131,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,036,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 384.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

