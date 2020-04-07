Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Trading Up 13%

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)’s share price was up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.11, approximately 2,930,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,941,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 123,571 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,607,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

