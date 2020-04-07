Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Safety Insurance Group an industry rank of 146 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.86. 56,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.77.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 1,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $77,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 862 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.82 per share, with a total value of $57,598.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,870. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

