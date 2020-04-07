Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SALM remained flat at $$0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 82,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%.

In other news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 38,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $47,268.90. Also, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 45,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,922.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,108.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 419,981 shares of company stock worth $475,446. 55.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

