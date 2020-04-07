San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) rose 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 65,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $5.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN)

San Marco Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal properties include the Chunibas project covering an area of 530 hectares and Mariana project consisting of 72,820 hectares located in the Sierra Madre Occidental area of Northern Mexico; and the 1068 project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located in Hermosillo, Sonora State in Mexico.

