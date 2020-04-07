Sandeep Nayyar Sells 940 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $76,403.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,449 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $153,318.69.

On Monday, February 10th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,624 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $279,718.40.

On Friday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,564 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $160,732.28.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 422 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $42,605.12.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.32. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.