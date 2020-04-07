Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Up 12.8%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s share price rose 12.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.03, approximately 270,252 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 525,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Savara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.76.

The company has a market cap of $98.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,976,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,418,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after buying an additional 1,314,299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 554.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 334,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 283,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

