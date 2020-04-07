SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of SBFG stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 6,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.21.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

