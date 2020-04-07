ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SCSC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 216,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,762. The stock has a market cap of $554.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ScanSource will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Dean acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,138. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $468,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $195,705 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,485,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after acquiring an additional 208,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after acquiring an additional 127,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 85,605 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 82,506 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

