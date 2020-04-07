Scott Ulm Acquires 10,000 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Scott Ulm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ARR traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $7.61. 1,833,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,805. The company has a market capitalization of $369.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.81%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,509,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5,290.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 273,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,765,000 after buying an additional 148,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 113,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.