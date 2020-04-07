SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SCYX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.84. 919,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.82. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 213,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

