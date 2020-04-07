Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SHIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.14 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:SHIP remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 15,073,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

