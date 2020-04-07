Selfkey Market Cap Achieves $2.42 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, RightBTC and Kucoin. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $828,128.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00053954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.61 or 0.04706331 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00066447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037775 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010971 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Binance, Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

