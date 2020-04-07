Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of MCRB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 247,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,832. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $231.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

