Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading Up 14.7%

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)’s stock price was up 14.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $38.07, approximately 2,974,726 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,355,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

