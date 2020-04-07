Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $3,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.35. 811,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,237. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.75.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

