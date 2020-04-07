SIBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $227,347.25 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $227,347.25 and approximately $2,874.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,151.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.02330668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.72 or 0.03505959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00624886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00780328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00076723 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025906 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00511229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,321,600 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

