Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SGLB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 141,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.64. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $18.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

