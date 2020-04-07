Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Trading 13.3% Higher

Silver Viper Minerals Corp (CVE:VIPR) shares traded up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.34, 47,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 59,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VIPR)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver. The company holds interest in three mineral concessions totaling 35,598 hectares that comprise part of the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

