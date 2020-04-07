SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Trading 12.8% Higher

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) traded up 12.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.29, 710,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,058,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

