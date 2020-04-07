Silverway Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. Silverway has a total market cap of $815,763.18 and $39,710.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,151.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.72 or 0.03505959 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002426 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00758231 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

